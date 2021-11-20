MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.24

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 1327871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LABS. Canaccord Genuity cut MediPharm Labs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners cut MediPharm Labs to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.35 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

