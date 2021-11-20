Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 43.71% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%.

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

