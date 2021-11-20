Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the October 14th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 479,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 530.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 415,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDRR stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company has a market cap of $18.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 65.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. Equities analysts predict that Medalist Diversified REIT will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is presently -6.40%.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

