Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.07-5.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Maximus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.070-$5.370 EPS.

NYSE:MMS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.30. 514,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,595. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maximus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Maximus worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

