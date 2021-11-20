Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Shares of MATW stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,878. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Matthews International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti started coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Matthews International by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Matthews International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.