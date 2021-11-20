Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total value of $2,531,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total transaction of $994,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,389 shares of company stock worth $39,598,928 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $303.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.41.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

