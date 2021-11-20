Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.24% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMRE. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $41,882,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 759,769 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $10,849,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $9,226,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 619,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.