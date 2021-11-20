Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 133,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Textainer Group by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,818 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,470,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Textainer Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Textainer Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 97,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

