Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.94 Million in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,084 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

SUPN stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

