Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $1,071,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 13,008.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 42.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $663.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $633.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.82 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,536 shares of company stock worth $10,330,847. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

