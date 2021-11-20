Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 18,068 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on GMRE. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

