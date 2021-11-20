Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 52.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

RARE opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

