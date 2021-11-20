Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 35.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,916 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,681,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HVT stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $572.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.48. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

