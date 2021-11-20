Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 23,941 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,941 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $188.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.20 and a 12-month high of $190.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $219,606.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,135,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,774 shares of company stock worth $32,567,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

