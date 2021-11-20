Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Cut by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $169.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.