Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Given New $201.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $198.00 to $201.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -142.08 and a beta of 2.37. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average of $159.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

