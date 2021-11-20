Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MQ. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marqeta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

