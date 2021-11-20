Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Maro has a market cap of $107.17 million and $34.66 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 94.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.67 or 0.00220994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00090461 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 955,210,148 coins and its circulating supply is 498,184,992 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

