Mariner LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 177.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $84,570,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $10,832,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STL opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

