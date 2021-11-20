Mariner LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 441.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $7,684,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $38,251,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $12.72 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.36%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

