Mariner LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 173,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.23% of Phunware at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 90.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 250,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 236.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PHUN. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of PHUN opened at $3.70 on Friday. Phunware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $356.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 283.10%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

