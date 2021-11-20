Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 13,376 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,991,000 after buying an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,705,000 after purchasing an additional 610,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,241,000 after purchasing an additional 495,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,579,000 after purchasing an additional 995,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $22.67 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

