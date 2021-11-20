Mariner LLC Buys 19,144 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Savara by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Savara by 61.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Savara by 11.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Savara by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Savara alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Savara stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Savara Inc has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 39,552 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $50,626.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Savara Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.