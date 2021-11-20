Mariner LLC Acquires New Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

