Mariner LLC Acquires 3,590 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Fisker by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 16.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Fisker stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

