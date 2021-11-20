Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the October 14th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. 1,265,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,102. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 36.02.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.