ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1,007.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.30% of ManTech International worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ManTech International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

