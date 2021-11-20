Mango Markets Reaches One Day Volume of $1.26 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mango Markets has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $329.76 million and $1.26 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.41 or 0.07321681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,531.88 or 0.99979079 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets' total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mango Markets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

