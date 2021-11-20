Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.57 million.

MNDT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.55. 2,878,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,494. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNDT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mandiant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

