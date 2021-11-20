Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $675.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.00) by $10.33. The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Manchester United by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Manchester United by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

