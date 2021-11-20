Man Group plc Sells 5,187 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $448,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

