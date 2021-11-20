Man Group plc Sells 3,206 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ozon were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Ozon by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Ozon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 785,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

