Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,346,031 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,265,000 after buying an additional 148,870 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 894,525 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,189,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNW opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

