Man Group plc Has $716,000 Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Denbury were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury by 685.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 177,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury by 539.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after buying an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $2,715,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of DEN stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 3.67.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.