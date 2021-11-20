Man Group plc Has $701,000 Stock Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Man Group plc increased its position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 264.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Eargo were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Eargo by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 434,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Eargo by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 517,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after buying an additional 206,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eargo by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,553,000 after buying an additional 252,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eargo by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 91,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of EAR opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.02.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

