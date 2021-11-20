Man Group plc Grows Stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Man Group plc lifted its position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 480.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE CYD opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. China Yuchai International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

