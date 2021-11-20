Man Group plc Buys New Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 602.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 172,326 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $6,286,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,796 shares during the period. 35.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL opened at $41.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

