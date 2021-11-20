Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.84, but opened at $32.00. Macy’s shares last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 868,113 shares traded.

The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.88. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

