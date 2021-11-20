Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Cowen

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE:M opened at $34.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3,134.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,148,000 after acquiring an additional 423,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.