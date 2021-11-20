MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $157 million-$161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.29 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $12,931,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 585,466 shares of company stock worth $38,610,761. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

