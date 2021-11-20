LyondellBasell Industries to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $16.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average of $100.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

