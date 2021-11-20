Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$16.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.09.

LUN opened at C$10.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.18. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$16.07.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

