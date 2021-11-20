Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $548.00 price objective on the stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.88.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $473.00 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.35 and a 200-day moving average of $388.33. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

