Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 23rd (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:LUCD) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 23rd. Lucid Diagnostics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Lucid Diagnostics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $9.42 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

