LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 304,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEO opened at $16.14 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.12%. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

