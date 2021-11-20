LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,184,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 832,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AECOM by 19.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,018,000 after buying an additional 93,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 542,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

ACM opened at $73.03 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $74.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.