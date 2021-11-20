LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Meredith by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 206,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meredith by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Meredith by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Meredith during the first quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meredith by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

MDP stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.07. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

