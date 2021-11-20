LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,083 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 15.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

MTDR opened at $40.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 4.41. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

