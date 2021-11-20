LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,642,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 323,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 145,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,987 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE PLOW opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

