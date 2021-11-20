LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 48.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at about $5,567,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA POCT opened at $30.22 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

